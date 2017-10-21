GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — An Idaho man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for impregnating a teenager.
The Gillette News Record reported Thursday that as part of his sentence, 35-year-old Timothy Duelke of Shoshone, Idaho will have to pay fines and register as a sex offender.
According to court documents, Duelke was at least 27 years old and living in Gillette when he had sex numerous times with the teen in 2009 and 2010.
Authorities uncovered the sex crimes after Idaho law enforcement contacted the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office about an unrelated case. Authorities found that Duelke’s DNA matched DNA collected from the teen’s baby, who was put up for adoption.
Most Read Stories
- Give to panhandlers or don’t? Some towns try cracking down
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch watches Raiders game from the stands, rides BART train after being ejected
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary
- A chilly La Niña winter likely in Pacific Northwest, but don’t fret about drenching of last year
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
Duelke pleaded no contest to two counts of sexual abuse of a minor. Defense attorney Jefferson Coombs sought a probationary sentence for what he called an “old crime.”
___
Information from: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record, http://www.gillettenewsrecord.com