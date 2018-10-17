RUPERT, Idaho (AP) — A southern Idaho man was sentenced to a therapeutic prison program after pleading guilty to child enticement.

The Times-News reports 51-year-old Benjamin J. Rogers was sentenced on Monday.

Rogers was charged in Minidoka County after police say he arranged to meet a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex. Police said Rogers had posted online asking if there were any “younger women” interested in being spoiled, and that’s when an officer working with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force responded, pretending to be a 15-year-old girl.

According to court records police said Rogers listed sexual activities he wanted to engage in and arranged to meet the girl at a church parking lot, where he was met by police instead.

He was sentenced to up to five years in prison but that sentence was suspended, provided Rogers successfully completes the prison therapy program.

