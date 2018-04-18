IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho man has pleaded guilty to beating a 62-year-old woman to death with a baseball bat.
The Post Register reports 21-year-old Jameion Hernandez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Tuesday in the death of Lisa Stukey as part of a plea agreement that would take the death penalty off the table.
Hernandez is facing a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Hernandez says in a recording of the hearing that he had confronted Stukey, who he blamed for his family’s financial struggles, on June 16, 2017 after drinking alcohol.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Rescue crews airlift hundreds stranded after Hawaii storm VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- 'Hannity Insanity': Late-night hosts revel in Sean Hannity-Michael Cohen news
Hernandez says he originally meant to burglarize her home.
Hernandez told investigators that he hit Stukey on the head with a baseball bat multiple times.
His sentencing is scheduled July 16 in Bonneville County Courthouse.
___
Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com