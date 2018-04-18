Share story

By
The Associated Press

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho man has pleaded guilty to beating a 62-year-old woman to death with a baseball bat.

The Post Register reports 21-year-old Jameion Hernandez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Tuesday in the death of Lisa Stukey as part of a plea agreement that would take the death penalty off the table.

Hernandez is facing a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Hernandez says in a recording of the hearing that he had confronted Stukey, who he blamed for his family’s financial struggles, on June 16, 2017 after drinking alcohol.

Hernandez says he originally meant to burglarize her home.

Hernandez told investigators that he hit Stukey on the head with a baseball bat multiple times.

His sentencing is scheduled July 16 in Bonneville County Courthouse.

The Associated Press