Share story

By
The Associated Press

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who police say shot a man working in a Burley transmission shop in an attempted robbery has pleaded guilty.

The Times-News reports 22-year-old Luis Gabriel Ponce pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the December death of 58-year-old Christopher Fassett.

Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss charges of robbery and burglary in exchange for Ponce’s plea. They will recommend a sentence of 28 years to life in prison.

A police detective told the court at a preliminary hearing in January that Ponce thought Fassett had $6,000 to $7,000 at the shop. Fassett had offered Ponce a job when he asked for money.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

According to the testimony, Ponce told Fassett he couldn’t wait and shot him.

Ponce is scheduled to be sentenced in Cassia County District Court in December.

___

Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com

The Associated Press