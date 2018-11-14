POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho businessman is closer to being able to fly his 375-square-foot (about 35-square-meter) American flag at his trailer dealership in Post Falls.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday unanimously recommended to the Post Falls City Council that the city’s zoning code be changed so such flags of up to 400 square feet (about 37 square meters) can be flown in non-residential areas.

The recommendation increases the maximum flag size in those areas from the current 135-square-foot (12.5-square-meter) limit.

Chad Fox, owner of Fox Trailers, says he’s “very pleased with the recommendation.”

A public hearing on the zone change proposal will also be held on a date to be determined before the City Council makes the final decision on flag and flagpole sizes.

Information from: Coeur d’Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com