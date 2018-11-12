LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a north-central Idaho man died while hunting Sunday morning after accidentally shooting himself.

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Ryan S. Rigney of Lewiston was hunting near Soldiers Meadow Lake when he accidentally discharged his gun.

The Lewiston Tribune reports emergency medical crews were sent to the rural location about 7:42 a.m. but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and Rigney died at the scene.

Deputy Kris Schmidt said the investigation is continuing but the death appears to be an accidental gunshot.

On social media, Rigney described himself as a dedicated father and avid outdoorsman. Earlier this year, he and his 3-year-old son were the subject of a search when they went missing while hunting for shed antlers. They were later located in Orofino.

Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com