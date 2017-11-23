BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man was arrested after he attempted to ambush and kill his son.

The Idaho Statesman reports Dale Ivan Smith, of Caldwell, was charged Thursday with attempted murder in the first degree, first-degree stalking, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a bomb or destructive device.

Authorities found Dale Smith outside the home of his son, Bryan Smith, with several guns, including an AK-47, and 15 modified World War II pineapple grenades.

A no-contact order has been in place between Dale Smith and his son and Dale Smith’s wife since June 19.

The order was the result of threats Dale Smith made to kill his son or hire people to do it.

Dale Smith admitted he intended to kill his son over guardianship of Dale Smith’s wife.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com