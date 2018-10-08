NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Domestic violence victims in rural communities face unique challenges.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Idaho Legal Aid Service, Inc. was awarded a federal grant of $480,014 last month from the Office on Violence Against Women’s Rural Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, and Stalking Program to help victims in those rural communities.

Over the next three years, Idaho Legal Aid is partnering with crisis centers across Idaho to increase access to legal help and victim’s services.

Those services include gas money for travel, bus tickets or money for a U-Haul if victims need to move out, and emergency housing funds for hotel rooms or a housing security deposit if there is no close shelter or shelter space. The grant will also go toward counseling and advocacy services as well as address the large need for translators in many cases.

