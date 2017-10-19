BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho state lawmaker involved in an active criminal investigation has resigned.

Boise attorney Gabe McCarthy confirmed in a text message that Republican Rep. Brandon Hixon had resigned from the Idaho House on Thursday.

McCarthy, Hixon’s attorney, did not immediately respond to follow up questions.

House Speaker Scott Bedke, an Oakley Republican, says Hixon’s resignation is effective immediately. Bedke added that Hixon did not share details about the investigation.

According to Caldwell police, Hixon has been the subject of a criminal investigation that began two weeks ago. Authorities have declined to share details about the case and have not said what prompted officers to launch it.

No charges have been filed against Hixon as of Thursday, according to online public court records.

Hixon, 36, was elected to the Idaho House in 2012. He serves on the House Business, Health and Welfare, Transportation and Defense panels.