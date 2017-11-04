COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A jury has unanimously voted that a 29-year-old man who shot and killed a northern Idaho police officer be sentenced to death.
The 12-member panel reached the decision Saturday morning.
The same jury last month found Jonathan Renfro guilty of first-degree murder for the May 2015 killing of Coeur d’Alene Police Sgt. Greg Moore. He was also found guilty of robbery, removing a firearm from a police officer and concealment of evidence.
The mitigation phase of the trial began Monday and concluded Friday afternoon with defense attorneys arguing why Renfro shouldn’t get the death penalty.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Seattle home prices are so high partly because barely anyone is selling, despite chance for big profits
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
- 7 Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures, plus 2 spots with time left to say goodbye
The jury was sequestered while reaching its decision.
Renfro’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday in 1st District Court.