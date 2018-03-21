BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of a man suspected of killing his Walmart coworker and landlady.

The Idaho Statesman reports 40-year-old Scott Riggs stayed silent during his plea hearing this week, promoting the judge to enter the plea on Riggs’ behalf.

He is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Paula Ferbache.

Ferbache was found dead last August.

Authorities found her body covered in stab wounds inside the trunk of an abandoned car several miles away outside of Mountain Home.

Authorities have not said what might have prompted Riggs to kill the 71-year-old woman.

Riggs’ trial is set for Aug. 23 and is expected to last 20 days.

