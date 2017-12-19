COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A jail in northwestern Idaho is reducing the amount of time inmates can spend in the shower and when showers are available as part of a plan to cut back on costs.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports Kootenai County commissioners on Monday approved the plan that officials estimate will save the county $80,000 a year.

Inmates in the low-security section of the jail in Coeur d’Alene previously had unlimited access to showers until 10 p.m.

Jail officials say some inmates have been taking up to five showers a day.

The jail will install equipment that will limit showers to five minutes under the new plan. The showers will only be available until 3 p.m.

Officials say the county spent about $264,000 on water and natural gas last year.

Information from: Coeur d’Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com