COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A jail in northwestern Idaho is reducing the amount of time inmates can spend in the shower and when showers are available as part of a plan to cut back on costs.
The Coeur d’Alene Press reports Kootenai County commissioners on Monday approved the plan that officials estimate will save the county $80,000 a year.
Inmates in the low-security section of the jail in Coeur d’Alene previously had unlimited access to showers until 10 p.m.
Jail officials say some inmates have been taking up to five showers a day.
Most Read Stories
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Lakewood mayor had predicted new Amtrak rail line would lead to fatalities WATCH
- Live updates: Several dead, dozens injured, southbound I-5 closed after Amtrak train derails WATCH
- Amtrak derailment: I-5 closed until Tuesday at least, alternative routes 'full of traffic'
The jail will install equipment that will limit showers to five minutes under the new plan. The showers will only be available until 3 p.m.
Officials say the county spent about $264,000 on water and natural gas last year.
___
Information from: Coeur d’Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com