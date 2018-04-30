NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — One of Idaho’s largest counties is seeing the cost and caseload of medical care for people without health insurance increase during the first few months of 2018.

The Idaho Press-Tribune says reports out of Canyon County, the state’s second most populous county, indicate the larger expenses are only going to continue for counties statewide.

Roger Christensen — who chairs the Catastrophic Health Care Fund board, the board for the state indigent care program — told the state budget committee in February his agency would have a busy year, predicting it would see around 790 cases in fiscal year 2018, which ends June 30. That’s an increase from the 584 cases it saw in fiscal year 2017 and the 634 cases in fiscal year 2016.

