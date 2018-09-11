BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho anglers and hunters not only have to contend with elusive fish and wildlife, now even their licenses and tags are vanishing.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game in a statement Tuesday says some licenses and tags have fading print and are turning into blank pieces of paper.

Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips says it’s the old disappearing ink routine apparently caused by faulty heat-sensitive paper.

The agency says that hunters and anglers who purchased the fading documents that allow them to legally hunt and fish can get replacements free of charge.

Hunters and anglers can visit any regional Fish and Game office or mail them in to get a replacement.