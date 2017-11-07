WAREN, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in north-central Idaho say a missing hunter has been found dead outside his vehicle that went off the road.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office in a news release Monday says family members found the body of 65-year-old Ernest Wright of Warren on Saturday on a U.S. Forest Service road about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from Warren Summit.
Officials say Wright succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Officials say Wright went hunting Friday but didn’t return, causing family and friends to start a search that lasted through the night. They alerted authorities Saturday morning that Wright was missing.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
- $500M hole: How hot economy, city requests punctured Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light-rail budget VIEW
- Seattle home prices jump nearly 18 percent; West Bellevue median hits $2.6 million
- Blair Walsh's bad day might have cost the Seahawks a win, but give him credit for owning it WATCH
The sheriff’s office called in a helicopter, but family members found Wright before it arrived.