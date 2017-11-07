WAREN, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in north-central Idaho say a missing hunter has been found dead outside his vehicle that went off the road.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office in a news release Monday says family members found the body of 65-year-old Ernest Wright of Warren on Saturday on a U.S. Forest Service road about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from Warren Summit.

Officials say Wright succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Officials say Wright went hunting Friday but didn’t return, causing family and friends to start a search that lasted through the night. They alerted authorities Saturday morning that Wright was missing.

The sheriff’s office called in a helicopter, but family members found Wright before it arrived.