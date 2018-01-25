BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republicans on an Idaho House panel have once against agreed to introduce anti-Sharia law legislation designed to prevent Idaho courts from making decisions based on Islamic or other foreign legal codes.

This is the third year in a row Rep. Eric Redman, a Republican from Athol, has backed legislation that says courts, administrative agencies or state tribunals can’t base rulings on any foreign law or legal system that would not grant the parties the same rights guaranteed by state and U.S. constitutions.

The proposal doesn’t specifically mention Sharia law, but the bill has previously included pictures of a severed hand a man about to be beheaded in between definitions of Sharia law.

There are no known cases in which an Idaho judge has based a ruling on Islamic law.

House State Affairs agreed to introduce a bill Thursday.