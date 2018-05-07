TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A Twin Falls hospital has started an informal fostering program for pets to ease the minds of patients in emergency situations.

Employees at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center say they have had patients refuse to be admitted to the hospital so their pets would not be left without a caretaker.

Trish Heath tells the Times-News that in the past hospital employees have offered to care for patients’ pets, but decided that they needed to create system to address the need.

She says the program is a grassroots effort that will be used in emergency situations for patients admitted to the hospital who have no other pet care options.

Heath says so far, 37 employees have signed up to be volunteers.

