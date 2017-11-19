IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A manufactured homes and RVs dealer currently under investigation by the state for alleged violations of state consumer protection laws has filed for bankruptcy.

The Post Register reports that Hathaway Homes Group LLC, based in St. Anthony, and its owners also face millions in court judgments from creditors.

Owners Paul and Mikki Hathaway of St. Anthony filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this month. Paul Hathaway didn’t return calls seeking comment.

The bankruptcy filing comes after a Utah court issued a $3.8 million judgment against the company. Utah lender TAG Lending LLC brought that case, alleging breach of contract, fraud and other claims.

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office began investigating Hathaway Homes and Paul Hathaway in March. Spokesman Scott Graf declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com