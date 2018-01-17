BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A group that aims to preserve and promote the work of a deaf, self-taught Idaho artist whose creations appear in museums around the world is fighting an attempt to dismiss its copyright infringement lawsuit against an Oregon children’s book author.

The Boise, Idaho,-based James Castle Collection and Archive in a document filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court says Allen Say’s “Silent Days, Silent Dreams” steals images created by Castle and its lawsuit should be allowed to proceed.

About 28 of the 150 illustrations in the children’s book are Say’s copies of Castle’s art, and the lawsuit filed in October seeks up to $150,000 per copyright infringement.

A federal judge in late October denied the group’s request for a temporary restraining order to halt book sales until the lawsuit plays out.