BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A conservative group is asking the Idaho Supreme Court to overturn the voter-approved expansion of Medicaid coverage to potentially more than 60,000 low-income adults across the state.

The Idaho Statesman reports the lawsuit filed on behalf of the Idaho Freedom Foundation Wednesday alleges that the language of Proposition 2 as it’s called is unconstitutional.

The group takes issue with the wording of the proposition, arguing that it cedes too much control to the federal government and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office told KIFI-TV that it would have no comment on pending litigation.

Proposition 2 was approved by voters by a 60 percent margin on Nov. 6.