BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter has vetoed legislation that would have allowed charter schools to hire administrators who do not have the same certificate required by public school administrators to earn.
Otter announced Wednesday he vetoed the measure because charter schools need strong instructional leaders just as much as public school schools.
Otter added that asking educators to follow an administrator who does not have experience in the education field undervalues the teaching profession.
Supporters of the bill had countered that charter schools need more flexibility to make effective hires.
Under the proposal, charter administrators would be required to have either five years of teaching experience, or five years of experience running a public charter school, or completion of a “nationally recognized charter school leaders fellowship.”
Wednesday’s action marks Otter’s second veto of the 2018 legislative session.