BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter has appointed Caldwell’s city planner to replace a former state representative who resigned after police confirmed he was the focus of a criminal investigation for possible sexual abuse.
Otter announced Tuesday he selected Republican Jarom Wagoner to fill the Legislative District 10 House seat in Canyon County. Wagoner has worked for the city of Caldwell since 2013 and is an active Republican precinct committeeman.
Former Rep. Brandon Hixon resigned earlier this month after being elected to the Idaho House in 2012. The attorney general’s office is currently leading the criminal investigation involving the Caldwell Republican. No charges have been filed.
Wagoner previously ran against Hixon in 2012.
