BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. C. L. “Butch” Otter has appointed a magistrate from Moscow, Idaho to the Second Judicial District judgeship.
Otter on Wednesday appointed John C. Judge to the position left vacant by the recent appointment of Judge John Stegner to the Idaho Supreme Court.
The Second Judicial District is based in Moscow.
Judge is a Moscow native and has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
He is a graduate of the University of Idaho’s College of Law and worked in private practice prior to joining the bench.