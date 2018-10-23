NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Republican Party has removed social media posts that added a mocking laugh track aimed at a Democratic candidate.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports the party on Monday removed a post from its Twitter and Instagram accounts that contained a copyrighted clip from Idaho Public Television’s “Idaho Debates,” augmented with a mocking laugh track pointed at Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan.

Idaho Public Television sent a formal letter to the party, writing, “We respectfully ask you to cease and desist with the use of the footage.”

Party communications director Mary Strow says she contacted Idaho Public TV after hearing about the concern.

Strow says, “It was all amicable.”

Jordan says she hadn’t seen the GOP’s post, and says she has been pointedly ignoring the party’s many recent social media postings about her.

