BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three of Idaho’s top Republican gubernatorial candidates have signed conservative activist Grover Norquist’s famous anti-tax pledge.

U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador and Lt. Gov. Brad Little signed the pledge earlier this week after being approached by Norquist’s organization. Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist signed the pledge last summer.

All three candidates have promised to cut taxes if elected, but only Little has said he would be open to raising Idaho’s fuel tax to help boost revenue for the state’s aging roads and bridges.

Zach Hauge, Little’s campaign manager, says there’s no contradiction with Little signing the pledge because Little is committed to ensuring the overall tax burden does not go up.

Americans for Tax Reform’s “Taxpayer Protection Pledge” commits those candidates and elected officials who sign it to oppose net tax increases. It aims to prevent politicians from using so-called tax “reform” as a cover for tax increases.