BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Russ Fulcher, the GOP nominee for Idaho’s open 1st Congressional District, has suffered broken ribs and scrapes in a recent motorcycle accident but is expected to make a full recovery.

According to Fulcher’s family on Monday, the congressional nominee was driving his brother’s motorcycle on Friday while headed to visit his in-laws in Melba. Family members say Fulcher hit some loose gravel along a sharp curve and slid out.

The 56-year-old Fulcher was wearing a helmet and full body protection.

Fulcher joked in a statement that he was not looking forward to breaking the news about the motorcycle to his brother.

Fulcher is running against Democratic candidate Cristina McNeil in the November general election.