BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Russ Fulcher, the GOP nominee for Idaho’s open 1st Congressional District, has suffered broken ribs and scrapes in a recent motorcycle accident but is expected to make a full recovery.
According to Fulcher’s family on Monday, the congressional nominee was driving his brother’s motorcycle on Friday while headed to visit his in-laws in Melba. Family members say Fulcher hit some loose gravel along a sharp curve and slid out.
The 56-year-old Fulcher was wearing a helmet and full body protection.
Fulcher joked in a statement that he was not looking forward to breaking the news about the motorcycle to his brother.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Toxic cloud caused by Hawaii volcano lava emerges over ocean VIEW
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
Fulcher is running against Democratic candidate Cristina McNeil in the November general election.