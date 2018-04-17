BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Russ Fulcher has maintained his fundraising lead in the crowded GOP field seeking Idaho’s open 1st Congressional District seat, campaign finance reports show.

Fulcher raised $141,513 between January and March and had $131,197 still on hand, according to the reports released Monday.

In total, he’s raised more than $408,000 since announcing his bid for the seat, including $35,000 from Fulcher to his own campaign.

“Idahoans from all across the district are coalescing around the conservative choice for Congress, and that’s why you’re seeing us in the lead,” Fulcher said in a statement.

Candidates for the U.S. House and Senate in the 2018 elections had a Monday deadline to file the latest quarterly campaign finance disclosures with the Federal Election Commission.

In Idaho, the only competitive race is for the House seat in the solidly conservative 1st District, which became open after Rep. Raul Labrador announced plans to run for governor. The district covers the northern half of the state and snakes down to the western part of 0Treasure Valley, including parts of Boise

Former state attorney general and former Lt. Gov. David Leroy raised $102,568 during the period and had $123,555 on hand as of Monday. He’s raised a total of $291,729.

Notable donors include Patricia Kempthorne, the wife of former Idaho Republican governor and Interior Secretary Dirk Kempthorne.

Meanwhile, state Rep. Luke Malek of Coeur d’Alene raised $55,600, and overall has raised $199,940 since declaring his candidacy. The Republican has $38,307 in reserve.

Fellow Rep. Christy Perry of Nampa secured close to $12,000 in campaign funds and has spent nearly $8,000.

First-time political candidates Michael Snyder of Bonners Ferry raised $40,842, Alexander Gallegos of Nampa raised $53,795 and Nick Henderson of Post Falls collected $1,277.

The last time the seat was open was in 2006, which attracted a six-person GOP primary field after then U.S. Rep. C.L. “Butch” Otter stepped down to run for governor.

Just one of the five Democratic candidates filed a campaign finance report on Monday. James Vandermaas’ showed that he had raised $15,122 and spent nearly $7,000.

The primary election is set for May 15.

___

This story has been corrected to show David Leroy has $123,555 on hand. An earlier version said he had $46,236.