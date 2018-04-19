BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Republican candidates vying to become Idaho’s next state treasurer traded barbs and defended their backgrounds during their first and only televised debate.

Julie Ellsworth, a former House majority caucus chai, defended not having a Master of Business Administration during Thursday’s debate by noting she hadn’t lost money in poor investments nor had she been accused of skirting the rules.

Idaho businessman Tom Kealey responded he helped turned around a failing company and said his background of working at larger companies has prepared him to work in the statewide position.

Ada County Treasurer Vicky McIntyre downplayed recent accusations of misusing a public credit card, countering she had helped grow the county’s investment portfolio over the past seven years.

The treasurer serves as Idaho’s chief financial officer and manages the state’s investments.

The position is now open after five-term incumbent Treasurer Ron Crane announced he wouldn’t seek re-election.