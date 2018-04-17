BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican hopefuls in Idaho’s crowded lieutenant governor race attempted to distinguish what made them uniquely qualified to run for the open position during a debate that saw sharp exchanges between candidates seeking the seat.

Five GOP lieutenant governor candidates met Tuesday for a televised debate before the upcoming May 15 primary election. The seat has attracted a wide array of candidates due to incumbent Lt. Gov. Brad Little running for governor.

Idaho’s lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate and serves as governor when the elected governor is out of the state.

State Sen. Bob Nonini went on the defense early by arguing he had grown since his 1983 arrest, but not conviction, for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. Meanwhile, state Sen. Marv Hagedorn of Meridian accused former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Steve Yates of misleading voters that Yates had served in the military.

Yates disputed the claim, but said he had worked at the National Security Agency.