BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho fire departments are sending firefighters to help with blazes in Southern California.

KTVB-TV reports fire crews from Boise, Meridian, Kuna and Star left for California Thursday to help put out fires.

The 17 volunteer firefighters signed up to go after California sent out a call for help to various states as part of an agreement among all 50 states to share their resources with each other during natural and man-made disasters.

Boise Fire Department Captain Brian Ashton says the firefighters will be in Southern California for the next two weeks providing support.

Ashton says they are prepared to send more help after the 14 days if necessary.

Fire crews from Sand Hollow Fire District, as well as Parma and Emmett fire departments are also preparing to go to California.

