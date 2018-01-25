IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Falls police say the man who was shot after wielding a weapon and charging at officers has died.

The Post Register reports that police identified the man as 54-year-old Shane McVey who died at the hospital following the Tuesday shooting.

Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson did not say what type of weapon McVey had, and he did not name the officers involved. The officers were placed on paid administrative leave.

Police say McVey fled into an apartment building where the shooting occurred after officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.

The Eastern Idaho Regional Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting.

The Idaho Falls Police Department will conduct an internal review on the shooting following the state investigation.

