BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An environmental group and Idaho officials have reached a tentative settlement over toxic discharge from an abandoned silver and lead mine in central Idaho near some of the state’s top tourist destinations.

The Idaho Conservation League in federal court documents made public Thursday agreed to have its lawsuit dismissed as long as Idaho officials get a federal permit involving discharge from the Triumph Mine.

Such a permit will likely require expensive cleanup work by the state.

A judge has to approve the deal.

The lawsuit filed in September contends Idaho officials are discharging arsenic and other pollutants into the east fork of the Big Wood River in violation of the Clean Water Act.

The area includes the resort towns of Ketchum and Sun Valley, about 7 miles (11 kilometers) to the northwest of the mine.