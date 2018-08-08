BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has announced a new vendor to manage the state’s election system and voter registration database.

Denney said Tuesday he chose Tenex Software Solutions Inc. from the six vendors who submitted proposals for the project.

A staged rollout for the new system will take place during the next year and a half after the state finishes contract negotiations with Tenex by the end of the month. The new system includes new election night reporting, campaign finance reporting and lobbyist registration.

The project is estimated to cost $4 million over five years. Details of the contract will be disclosed once the contract is signed.

Tenex, based in Tampa, Florida, provides iPad based electronic poll books and other web-based election automation software.