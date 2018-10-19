COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Board of Education has approved a plan to fund the state’s public colleges and universities based on the number of graduates they produce.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports the board on Thursday approved the plan, which board spokesman Mike Keckler says will be phased in over three years, with $16 million in new state funding set for fiscal year 2020.

Keckler says the board, for the past 30 years, has awarded funding according to the number of credits students took at Idaho’s respective public colleges and universities.

North Idaho College’s chief communications officer, Laura Rumpler, says the funding model change will result in greater recognition of what the local community college has been doing for its students.

