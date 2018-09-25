BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials say a sheriff’s deputy who was shot while confronting a suspect late last week has been released from the hospital.

Bingham County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Todd Howell was shot in his left side Friday evening outside a home in Firth while confronting a suspect in a string of armed robberies.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland tells the Idaho State Journal that Howell, an 18-year veteran of the department, underwent surgery for his injury and was escorted home from the hospital on Monday by a police motorcade.

Juan Santos-Quintero Jr, a 22-year-old Idaho Falls man, was arrested Friday after a standoff at the home where the shooting occurred. Rowland says he expects criminal charges against Santos-Quintero to be announced early this week.

___

Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com