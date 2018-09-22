FIRTH, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a Bingham County sheriff’s deputy was shot while trying to arrest an armed robbery suspect.
The Idaho State Journal reports that deputies were attempting to arrest 22-year-old Juan Santos-Quintero at a Firth home on Friday evening in connection with recent drive-by shootings and robberies in Bonneville County.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said one deputy was shot, and the others set up a perimeter around the home. The deputy was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was expected to undergo surgery.
The wounded deputy’s name and condition were not immediately released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Patti Davis: Why I don't recall all the details of my sexual assault
- GOP, Kavanaugh accuser in standoff over her Senate testimony WATCH
- Memory's frailty may be playing role in Kavanaugh matter
- In 1992, Cory Booker admitted to groping a high school classmate and issued a call for sexual respect
Quintero was arrested after negotiations with police.
___
Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com