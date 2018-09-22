FIRTH, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a Bingham County sheriff’s deputy was shot while trying to arrest an armed robbery suspect.

The Idaho State Journal reports that deputies were attempting to arrest 22-year-old Juan Santos-Quintero at a Firth home on Friday evening in connection with recent drive-by shootings and robberies in Bonneville County.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said one deputy was shot, and the others set up a perimeter around the home. The deputy was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was expected to undergo surgery.

The wounded deputy’s name and condition were not immediately released.

Quintero was arrested after negotiations with police.

