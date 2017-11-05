BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Democratic Party has promoted its chief financial official to executive director.

Idaho Democratic Party Chairman Bert Markey announced Friday that Elle Casner will take over the top party position after overseeing the party’s finances since 2015.

Casner is from Boise who is of Basque heritage. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Boise State University.

Casner will help lead the Idaho Democratic Party in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.

All seven of Idaho’s statewide elected offices and all four of the state’s congressional offices are controlled by Republicans, who have typically won with wide margins against their Democratic opponents. The Idaho Legislature is 84 percent Republican after Democrats lost several key races in the 2016 election.