BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has thrown out the conviction of a man accused of hiring a hit man to murder two people.

The Idaho Statesman reports Anthony Robins Jr. will now go back before a lower court to have a hearing on whether some evidence in the case against him was properly used by prosecutors.

The 37-year-old Robins was sentenced to life in prison in 2016 after a jury convicted him of aiding and abetting two first-degree murders as well as an attempted first-degree murder.

According to the high court’s ruling, issued Thursday, the charges stemmed from the murders of Elliot Bailey and Travone Calloway and the attempted murder of Jeanette Juraska. At the time prosecutors said Robins was a drug supplier who orchestrated the killings of Calloway and Bailey after the pair stole 30 pounds of marijuana from him. Juraska was shot in the arm but survived.

Another man, John C. Douglas, was convicted of carrying out the shootings and also sentenced to life in prison.

