BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Supreme Court ruling has the state’s top legislative leaders scrambling to prepare for a 2018 session unlike any other in the Gem State’s recent history.

Idaho’s 14-member legislative council met Friday to discuss a draft requiring the Legislature to wait for an unspecified amount of time to allow for the bills to be transmitted to the governor’s desk before officially adjourning.

The state’s highest court ruled earlier this year that it was illegal for the Idaho Legislature to adjourn before the governor received the bills passed throughout the session. Instead, the court said the Idaho Legislature must present all bills to the governor before lawmakers can go home for the year.

The decision upends decades of legislative procedure.