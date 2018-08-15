JACKSON, Wyo. — An Idaho couple who got lost inside a mazelike ice cave in Wyoming for nearly two days before being rescued had planned the adventure as a fun way to celebrate the husband’s birthday.

Spencer Christiansen, who turned 31 on Saturday, said the best part about being rescued from the Darby Canyon Ice Case was when the rescue team sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

The Idaho Falls couple had entered the case on Saturday morning and were rescued late Sunday night.

Spencer Christiansen told the Jackson Hole News & Guide that he had resigned himself to the fact that he and his wife, Jessica, might die in the cave.

Cold, wet and exhausted, they ate all the food they had and burned personal items in an unsuccessful effort to get warm.

___

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com