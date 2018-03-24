NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Bob Huntley, 83, stood up Edna Huntley, 81, for their first date and decided to go hunting instead. Edna forgave him and shortly after, they were married — for 63 years.

It was during deer hunting season, and “hunting took priority over his first date,” their son, Kenneth Huntley, said.

Earlier this year, Edna was diagnosed with cancer, already in its later stages. Bob had been suffering from dementia for some time, Kenneth said.

On the evening of March 20, Edna died in her sleep, and in less than an hour, Bob died too.

A few days back, Kenneth said, Edna had told her friend, “‘When one of us dies, they’re going to wrap the hand of the other and take them along.'”

“And that happened,” Kenneth said. “We’re very grateful it happened this way.”

Bob would not have wanted to live without Edna, Kenneth added.

Bob worked as millwright in Oregon and Washington. Edna was a homemaker. About two years ago, they moved to Nampa to live closer to one of their daughters.

Kenneth and his brother, Ron, were able to spend last Thanksgiving and Christmas with their parents.

“Mom made so many Christmas candies,” Kenneth said. “At the time we thought she should rest, but in retrospect, I think it’s good she got to make those Christmas candies, since it was her last Christmas.”

The success of their marriage was an inspiration to everyone who knew them, Ammon Tunnell, their grandson said.

“We saw what love really is,” Tunnell said.

Bob and Edna are survived by their five children — three daughters, two sons, 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.