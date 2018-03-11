BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho county has voted to dissolve its administration department.

The Times-News reports Cassia County Commissioners voted last week to get rid of the county’s administration department by June 1.

The department is led by Cassia County Administrator Kerry McMurray, who did not return multiple calls or an email requesting comment.

County Commissioner Bob Kunau says the county administrator has primarily functioned as the planning and zoning administrator and works on special projects for the commission. The department McMurray oversees includes planning and zoning, building and custodial staff.

In a statement released Thursday night, the commission says all other employees in the administrative department will be transferred to other departments in the county offices.

