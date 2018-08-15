LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Northern Idaho authorities have asked the state to investigate for possible wrongdoing after county employees and their families bought items at a county surplus auction.

The Lewiston Tribune reports the request stems from a June 23 surplus auction that county commission Chairman Douglas Havens, county employees and their family members participated in.

Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman issued a memo Tuesday which states that county elected officials, department heads and county employees aren’t allowed to participate in any way in a public auction without permission from the Board of County Commissioners.

He says the county should be wary of allowing family members to participate in county surplus auctions because they could be seen as passing on the financial benefit to government officials and employees.

___

Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com