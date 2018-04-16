BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Several Idaho counties are taking their fight against opioid overdoses to the courtroom.
The Idaho Statesman reports the counties are suing the makers of OxyContin, Lortab and other opioids, accusing them of offenses such as fraud, false advertising and racketeering.
Their lawsuits have been consolidated into a case now being overseen by a federal court in Ohio.
In the last two months, counties from Owyhee to Blaine to Bonneville have joined in.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- In interview, Comey calls Trump ‘morally unfit’ and a ‘stain’ on all around him
- Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
- Catholic priest under investigation left suicide notes
Owyhee County’s commissioners voted Feb. 20 to sue. Commissioner Kelly Aberasturi says he wanted the county to join in a lawsuit “so that the drug companies just don’t go out there to make the almighty dollar; they think about what they’re doing.”
Each of the counties hope to get some compensation for the indirect costs of opioid use.
___
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com