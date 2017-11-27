Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Department of Commerce Director Megan Ronk is stepping down to take a job with Idaho Power after nearly two years of leading the commerce department.

Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter announced Monday that the department’s chief operating officer, Bobbi-Jo Meuleman, will take the director’s role when Ronk leaves on Jan. 1, 2018.

Ronk will start working as Idaho Power’s Director of Business Innovation and Development on Jan. 2, according to a prepared statement from the utility company.

Ronk started working at the Department of Commerce in 2012, and was named director in January 2016 when her predecessor left to take a job in the private sector. Meuleman was a long-time Otter staffer, serving as his scheduler and named Otter’s deputy chief of staff in 2014. She joined the commerce department in June 2016.

