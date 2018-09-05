BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho group made up of state and local political leaders have launched a statewide effort to oppose a ballot initiative seeking to legalize so-called “historical horse racing.”

The group, known as Idaho United Against Prop 1, announced Wednesday it was releasing TV and radio ads urging Idahoans to vote no on the ballot initiative in November.

Former state Rep. Ken Andrus, a Republican from Lava Hot Springs, is the chairman of the group. Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate A.J. Balukoff, Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill and Bonneville County GOP official Doyle Beck are also members.

Historical horse racing involves bettors using terminals to place bets on randomly selected past horse races.

In 2015, lawmakers banned such machines after deciding they resembled illegal slot machines. However, horse racing officials say the terminals are crucial to sustaining their industry.