BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A spokesman for Gov. Butch Otter says flags at the Idaho Capitol weren’t lowered until nearly 48 hours after the death of Arizona Sen. John McCain because Otter was waiting for direction from President Donald Trump.

The Idaho Statesman reports Otter’s office received calls on Monday asking why the U.S. flag atop the Capitol building wasn’t flying at half-staff after McCain died late Saturday afternoon.

Under U.S. flag code, only the president or a state governor can order an American flag lowered to half-staff.

Otter’s spokesman Jon Hanian says when a dignitary from another state dies, Otter must wait to hear from the president.

Trump issued a proclamation Monday afternoon ordering U.S. flags be flown at half-staff until McCain’s interment after pressure from veterans groups.

