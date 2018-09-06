BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The majority of Idahoans present at the Oct. 1 attack on the Las Vegas Strip have not submitted applications to a Nevada crime-victim program for expense reimbursements.
Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds were injured when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest festival.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Thursday, just 13 out of the 100 Idaho residents who bought tickets to the festival have requested reimbursements.
Those interested in taking advantage of the program have until Oct. 1, the tragedy’s one-year anniversary.
Expenses that can be reimbursed include medical bills and counseling co-pays not covered by insurance.
To date, the Nevada Victims of Crime Program has processed 4,900 applications for assistance and paid more than $2.8 million in claims since the fatal incident.