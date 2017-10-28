BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have approved spending $3 million to help pay for a federal study to increase the height of three dams on the Boise River.

The Capital Press reports (http://bit.ly/2bgkOlF) that the Idaho Water Resources Board on Tuesday approved paying for half of the $6 million study that requires a 50 percent non-federal match.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation study will look at raising Anderson Ranch Dam by 6 feet, Arrowrock Dam by 10 feet and Lucky Peak Dam by 4 feet.

That would result in an additional 60,000 acre-feet of storage capacity in the system that can now store about 1 million acre-feet.

