BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and grocery store offerings such as strawberries, potatoes and avocados stay fresher longer.

J.R. Simplot Company on Monday announced the agreement with DowDuPont Inc. and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, developers of the nascent gene editing technology.

Officials say Simplot is the first agricultural company to receive such a license. The company declined to say how much it paid for the rights acquired through a process intended to prevent the technology from being used unethically.

The technology allows scientists to make precise changes to the genome of living organisms and has wide-ranging applications for improving plant food production and quality.